Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, Mumbai, India June 6-7: ElegantJ BI is Silver Sponsor

ElegantJ BI is pleased to be a Silver Sponsor at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, which will be held on June 6 and 7, 2017 in Mumbai, India. The theme of the conference is 'Lead in the Age of Infinite Possibilities'.

ElegantJ BI, the respected Business Intelligence and Advanced Data Discovery solution provider offers a suite of Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics tools, featuring the Smarten approach to BI tools with Self-Serve Data Preparation, Smart Visualization and Plug n' Play Predictive Analysis.

The ElegantJ BI Business Intelligence suite was listed as a Niche BI and Analytics Vendor in the August 2016, Gartner Competitive Landscape: BI Platforms and Analytics Software, Asia/Pacific Report., and as a Representative Vendor in February, 2016, Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise-Reporting-Based Platforms, and in the Gartner 'Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics' report, November 2016.

ElegantJ BI CEO, Kartik Patel says, "The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit will help attendees develop effective analytical strategies and prepare for trends by maximizing the impact of business intelligence solutions. This Summit will provide the opportunity for us to greet colleagues and establish new relationships with prospective customers and partners."

In the rapidly changing business intelligence market, data democratization and the empowerment of business users serves to support the transformation of business users to Citizen Data Scientists. This approach optimizes the skills, knowledge and time of analysts, IT staff and data scientists, allowing for precise analysis and data sharing among business users to support day-to-day decisions, and analyst involvement where 100% data accuracy is crucial.

"We invite customers, stakeholders, and partners to join us at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit," says Patel. Summit attendees are invited to meet the ElegantJ BI product and solutions team and see demonstrations of the ElegantJ BI solution at the Solution Showcase. Demonstrations will include a preview of the ElegantJ BI Smarten approach to business intelligence including Self-Serve Data Preparation, Smart Visualization and Plug n' Play Predictive Analysis.

Patel said, "We look forward to the Summit as it provides an exciting opportunity to see and experience business intelligence and analytics solutions and to understand trends in BI tools and analytical techniques. The ElegantJ BI team is pleased to participate as a Silver Sponsor in this event. This exciting educational environment will inspire vendors, customers and partners to look to the future of Business Intelligence."

About ElegantJ BI

ElegantJ BI is the flagship BI & Advanced Data Discovery solution of Elegant MicroWeb, and an intelligent 'Design once, Use anywhere' adaptive UI engine for out-of-the-box roll out to transform business users into Citizen Data Scientists. ElegantJ BI supports Advanced Data Discovery with Self-Serve Data Preparation, Smart Visualization and Plug n' Play Predictive Analysis and a 100% browser-based foundation that enables Mobile BI, Social BI and rich KPI analytics. ElegantJ BI is listed as a Niche BI and Analytics Vendor in the August 2016, Gartner Competitive Landscape: BI Platforms and Analytics Software, Asia/Pacific Report., and as a Representative Vendor in February, 2016, Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise-Reporting-Based Platforms, and in the Gartner 'Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics' report, November 2016. ElegantJ BI is used by large, medium and small businesses around the world, including Religare Securities, IPCA Laboratories, JMC Projects, Sharekhan, Raychem RPG and many other small and medium size businesses.

