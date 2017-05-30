Schneider Electric Deploys Modular Edge Data Centre at Infinity London Campus

LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Schneider Electric modular edge data centre solution to provision global cloud application for professional services company

- Infinity deploys Schneider Electric standardised infrastructure to meet global requirement for consistent high quality and reliable service delivery

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, has today announced the final deployment phase of a modular edge data centre solution for a leading global professional services company, at Infinity's Romford North data centre campus.

The new data centre will host a distributed cloud service which requires regional edge data centres to meet real-time latency, high performance and data sovereignty requirements. Ensuring consistency of design, delivery and service management are key elements for lights-out, always-on infrastructure in multiple locations. The Schneider Electric modular solution provides the highest levels of reliability and efficiency in this application.

Schneider Electric's standardised, factory engineered data centre modules combine predictable performance with fast deployment, flexibility and scalability. The collaboration with Infinity enables global enterprises to build, deploy and manage data centre requirements in a Tier IV UTI accredited site with 15MW of available IT capacity.

Adrian Barlow, ITB & DC Application Centre Director at Schneider Electric, explains, "The partnership with Infinity enables data centre solutions which can be scaled to changing load demands of our customers worldwide. With global digital transformation continuing its acceleration, the almost instant demand for more IT capacity in larger increments is becoming critical to technology decisions."

John Hall, Infinity's sales and marketing director, says, "We are delighted to be working with Schneider Electric in this collaborative approach during the next phase of Infinity's incredibly successful Romford data centre. The market needs large scale agility to drive business performance and this perfectly responds to customer requirements."

Infinity's Romford North site is purpose built for high density, high performance computing platforms and large scale cloud providers. As one of the most prestigious data centres in Europe, it has 10,000m2 of technical space and 15MW of highly resilient net IT capacity expandable to 20MW. The data centre also offers carrier-neutral connectivity, including BT Openreach, Colt, euNetworks, Level 3, Verizon, Virgin Media and Zayo.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€25 billion in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.

About Infinity

22nd in the 14th annual Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, Infinity provides high quality data centre facilities and services, designed for the most astute users and providers of enterprise IT. Its London data centre facilities are based in prime locations across the city and provide a comprehensive range of flexible products, including colocation and wholesale data centre services.

Infinity's clients include some of the UK's leading banks, cloud vendors, global insurers and telecommunications companies. All its data centres are built to meet or exceed the Uptime Institute's Tier III standards, as well as quality standards in process, information security management and staff pre-vetting procedures. For further information, visit www.infinitysdc.net.

