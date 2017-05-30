One News Page - Your Premier Source for Breaking Political News

LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading global news portal One News Page has this week confirmed its unique suitability in delivering access to valuable world news and video content in an increasingly dramatic political climate.

During a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is facing increasing pressure over alleged links to Vladimir Putin and Russia, when Kim Jong Un and North Korea are continuing to develop nuclear missiles and when the UK braces itself for Brexit - while hosting a surprise general election - it is essential to be able to discover trusted news sources that offer a wide range of reports and opinions. One News Page is likely the fastest-access news aggregation portal on the internet, having undergone major server relocation and upgrades in 2016 - and in light of increasing political drama, the site is only too ready to help its readers steady their grip on an ever-changing world.

"Everyone needs to be kept up to speed on big events in times like these," states One News Page CEO Dr. Marc Pinter-Krainer.

"One News Page is in a tremendous position to be able to bring significant news in a speedy fashion to our readers from trusted outlets - and time is certainly of the essence," Pinter-Krainer adds.

The news portal famously took a zero-tolerance stance against 'fake news' earlier this year, aiming to stamp out the rising phenomenon in order to provide access to worthwhile, genuine stories and video content from trusted sources to readers on a constant basis.

Bringing news and video content from sources worldwide to one handy portal, One News Page also continues to provide editorial commentary on some of the biggest stories and developments of the week, meaning its readers are never left too far out of the loop.

One News Page is a news portal that provides story comparisons between multiple outlets on any given major event - in addition to this, it is a website that continues to index articles and videos into their thousands on a daily basis, with around 50,000 new articles and videos added to its extensive archive each day.

One News Page is free to browse and allows its readers to take advantage of its comprehensive repository of over 100 million different news resources from scores of reputable and authoritative sources and journalists. Offering written digests, original content and video news for readers to access and consume at their leisure, One News Page is continuing to tap into the news aggregation market by making it easier and quicker to access with each update.

One News Page was founded in 2008 and services markets in the English, German and Spanish languages across Europe, America, Asia and Australasia. In 2016 it served over 20 million users accessing its news portal websites.

About One News Page Ltd

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from major trusted news sources.

The One News Page portal is arguably the fastest-access news portal in the world. It provides users with a powerful search engine of more than 100 million news resources, allowing them to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily. Users are referred to the source website directly by clicking on a corresponding link.

Optional free member registration provides access to news archives and live news alerts by email.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

