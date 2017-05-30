MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Management of SIRIOS Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold zone at depth in meta-sediments on the Cheechoo Gold Property, in James Bay, Quebec. This discovery could become a major new development in the ongoing exploration program on Cheechoo as the new gold zone is within wackes very similar to the ones hosting the Eleonore Mine gold deposit, some 15 kilometres to the north-west.

-- In the meta-sediments, close to a contact with the tonalite, drill hole #98 intersected 8 m at 4.4g/t Au included in 34.9 m at 1.7g/t Au at a vertical depth of 505 metres, while 100 metres to the east, also in the meta-sediments, drill hole #82E intersected 2.5 m at 4.6 g/t Au included in 24 m at 1.1g/t Au at a vertical depth of 491 metres.

This press release presents the latest assay results of five drill holes of the Winter 2017 drilling program. Interesting results were also obtained within the tonalite.

-- In the tonalite, drill hole #98 intersected the J zone with 9 m at 5.7 g/t Au included in an interval of 43 m at 1.7 g/t Au at 134.5 metres depth. Hole 82E intersected 3.1 m at 7.4 g/t Au included in 16 m at 2 g/t Au at 638 metres depth. Hole #100 intersected 2 m at 13.7 g/t Au. At the tonalite/meta-sediments contact, hole #98 intersected a high-grade interval of 3 m at 53.8 g/t (17.4g/t capped) including 1 m at 159.3 g/t Au.

The following table shows main assay results of the five drill holes. Assay results from drill holes # 101 to 107 and 36E are still pending.

MAIN ASSAY RESULTS - CHEECHOO PROJECT- CENTRAL AREA DRILL HOLES #37E, #82E, #94, #98, #100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Au Drill (capped hole From To Width Au at CH-17- Note (m) (m) (m)(i) (g/t) 50g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37E 229.0 238.4 9.4 0.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 82E 433.4 435.5 2.1 3.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- meta-sediments 529.5 553.5 24.0 1.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 551.0 553.5 2.5 4.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 638.0 654.0 16.0 vg 2.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 646.9 650.0 3.1 vg ms 7.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 94 52.2 56.5 4.3 1.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- L zone 100.2 104.0 3.8 vg ms 2.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 217.0 221.7 4.7 vg 4.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Incl. 220.5 221.7 1.2 vg ms 16.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 429.1 444.6 15.5 1.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- I zone incl. 440.5 444.6 4.1 3.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 98 50.0 59.6 9.6 1.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- K zone Incl. 56.4 59.6 3.2 2.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 65.5 67.0 1.5 6.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- J zone 116.0 159.0 43.0 vg 1.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 134.5 143.5 9.0 vg ms 5.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 179.7 279.5 99.8 (ii) 0.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- I zone incl. 198.8 201.0 2.2 vg ms 2.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 291.4 296.7 5.3 vg ms 7.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 417.3 418.8 1.5 4.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 425.0 428.0 3.0 vg ms 53.8 17.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 426.0 427.0 1.0 vg ms 159.3 50.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- meta-sediments 470.4 476.9 6.5 ms 1.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- meta-sediments 486.1 521.0 34.9 vg ms 1.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 512.0 520.0 8.0 vg ms 4.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- meta-sediments 569.5 603.5 34.0 0.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 100 57.0 59.0 2.0 vg ms 13.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 257.4 277.6 20.2 vg ms 1.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 258.4 261.4 3.0 vg ms 3.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i): Interval along the hole, True width unknown. vg: Visible gold ms: Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve

The new meta-sediments gold zone intersected by holes 98 and 82E, is close to a contact with the tonalite at a vertical depth of 500 metres. It consists of weakly chloritized fine-grained wackes with about 25% biotite, 10% amphibole, 1 to 3% pyrrhotite and 1 to 3% arsenopyrite. Several gold specks were observed in some quartz veinlets but also free in the wackes. Dykes of pegmatite and tonalite crosscutting the sediments also yielded gold values. Core angles of the bedding, the veinlets and the dykes were variable, rendering any interpretations premature. Overall, the gold distribution is more uniform than what it is usually observed in the tonalite, with no high values required to be capped. This new discovery will be followed-up in detail in upcoming drilling campaigns.

A table of all assays encompassing described intervals in the table above is available on the Sirios website at the following link: http://sirios.com/files/Detail-composite-170530.pdf

A location map of drill holes as well as their coordinates are available at following links:

http://sirios.com/images/carte-2017-05-30.jpeg

http://sirios.com/files/Coordinates.pdf

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km of the Eleonore gold mine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill cores were described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. They were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half retained as future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to core samples sequence, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boule, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were repeated at the lab. Drill core samples with visible gold or from suspected gold zones were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo. and Jacquelin Gauthier, Geo., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, have prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

