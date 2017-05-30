VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") announces that Charles Jeannes, George Albino and Tim Haldane have been added to the Director nominations included in the management information circular for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2017. Messrs. Jeannes, Albino and Haldane are being nominated to help lead the next phase of corporate growth alongside the proposed slate of returning Director nominees Richard Hall, Marc Prefontaine, Jean Robitaille and Hans Smit. Upon election, Mr. Jeannes will be appointed Non-Executive Chairman. To facilitate the proposed Director changes, Troy Fierro, Alain Bureau and Aaron Wolfe will not be standing for re-election.

"Troy and Aaron provided stability and leadership during the smooth transition of the Company and acquisition of the Cerro Quema development project in Panama, while Alain has been instrumental in the development of Cerro Quema to date. We are all sincerely thankful for the many important contributions these gentlemen have made," said Marc Prefontaine, President and CEO. "At the same time, we are excited by the potential of adding three pillars of the mining industry to our Board. Chuck, George and Tim bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to Orla as we continue to advance our strategy of becoming a premier mid-tier gold producer."

Mr. Charles Jeannes. Mr. Jeannes has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, serving most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of Goldcorp Inc. from 2009 until April 2016, and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development from 2006 until 2008. From 1999 until its acquisition by Goldcorp Inc. he was Executive Vice President, Administration, General Counsel and Secretary of Glamis Gold Ltd. Prior to joining Glamis, Mr. Jeannes worked for Placer Dome Inc. as Vice President North America. He is currently a Director of Tahoe Resources Inc. and Silver Wheaton Corporation, and serves as a University of Nevada, Reno Foundation Trustee (a non-profit Board).

Dr. George Albino. Dr. Albino was a Managing Director and Mining Analyst at GMP Securities, L.P., Research Division. from 2010 until 2016. Prior to this, he was an Analyst at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd., Research Division, focusing on North American precious metal producers and exploration companies as well as base metal, uranium and diamond companies. Dr. Albino has over 35 years of experience in mining and finance as a geologist for 18 years and as a highly-ranked sell side analyst covering mining (principally gold) stocks for 19 years. Before joining the financial services side of the business, he worked in the mining industry, academia and government as an Exploration and Research Geologist exploring for precious metals, base metals and diamonds. He is currently a Director of Eldorado Gold Corporation.

Mr. Tim Haldane. Mr. Haldane served as Senior Vice-President of Operations, USA & Latin America at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited from 2014 until February 2017, and Senior Vice President of Latin America at Agnico Eagle from 2006 until 2014. Mr. Haldane previously served as Vice President of Development of Glamis Gold Ltd. Mr. Haldane previously served as Vice President of Development of Glamis Gold Ltd. Tim developed several successful mines during his 40 year mining career, including most recently El Sauzal, Pinos Altos, and La India in Mexico.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla Mining is a mineral exploration company led by a group of seasoned mining executives with strong financial backing. The company's focus is to acquire mineral exploration opportunities where the Company's exploration and development expertise and corporate share structure could substantially enhance shareholder value. The 100% owned Cerro Quema project in Panama includes a near-term gold production scenario and significant exploration upside. Cerro Quema's 14,800 Ha concession boasts paved road access, a supportive local population and private land ownership. The Cerro Quema project is currently in the last stage of the permitting process for a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the Cerro Quema Project - Pre-Feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits dated August 22, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

