Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on May 30th, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. EET Apetit Plc will change its trading code (stock symbol) on Nasdaq Helsinki to APETIT, effective at the start of trading on Thursday, June 1, 2017. The previous trading code for Apetit was APETI.



Share details as of June 1, 2017:



Company name: Apetit Plc New trading code: APETIT ISIN: FI0009003503



For more information, please contact Manager, Communications and IR, Mikko Merisaari, tel. +358 50 521 4055, mikko.merisaari@apetit.fi



