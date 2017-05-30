The U.S. International Trade Commission has informed the WTO that it is moving forward with its investigation into whether Suniva and SolarWorld deserve "global safeguard" protection from their competitors.

Well, that escalated quickly.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has informed the World Trade Organization's (WTO) 163 members that it could levy emergency "safeguard" tariffs on imported solar cells at the behest of module manufacturers Suniva and SolarWorld Americas, who say they have been irreparably harmed by unfair practices by their international competitors.

Suniva filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. SolarWorld Americas' parent company has filed for bankruptcy in Germany, and its U.S. subsidiary has filed the necessary paperwork to inform workers that it could shut down its manufacturing plant in Oregon within 30 to 60 days.

SolarWorld Americas has not filed for bankruptcy, however. They joined Suniva's petition five days ago after initially criticizing the move.

The notification the ITC sent the WTO ...

