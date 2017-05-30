Global hybrid WAN to improve connectivity for 110 locations

Unifies services under Orange Business Services as one global provider

Heraeus, a leading technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, has entered into a four-year-contract with Orange Business Services to modernize the Heraeus Global Network and centralize all services under a single global partner. This facilitates the management of the infrastructure and allows for increased transparency in costs, contracts, service level and order and billing.

The goal is to create a homogenous and stable network for Heraeus' 110 locations around the world. This will provide a secure and fast connection to cloud and communications services to support its business and ensure it is ready to tackle all future challenges. As part of this, Heraeus will unify all services currently provided by almost 100 different providers under Orange Business Services.

More performance, more efficiency

The solutions provided by Orange Business Services include a hybrid network with optimized data routing and built-in connectivity to cloud services such as Microsoft Office 365. It provides more bandwidth for improved performance for all Heraeus' corporate applications. Secure and fast local internet access for better performance and increased efficiency completes the service package.

"For our worldwide business, seamless global collaboration is absolutely key. The Orange Business Services solutions fulfill our need for uninterrupted and high-quality communication with our subsidiaries and associated companies perfectly. We were specifically looking for a partner with proven global network expertise and found the right partner for our future growth in Orange," says Martin Ackermann, CIO at Heraeus Holding GmbH.

"A global company such as Heraeus needs a reliable and agile network foundation to tackle the challenges the future holds for this successful multinational enterprise. Orange hybrid networks integrate security, Internet and optimized and application-centric cloud access to meet the business needs of our customers both now and in the future. We are happy that Heraeus chose us as a partner and trusts in our global expertise and ability," says Helmut Reisinger, executive vice president, International at Orange Business Services.

About Heraeus

Heraeus, the technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is a leading international family-owned company formed in 1851. With expertise, a focus on innovations, operational excellence and an entrepreneurial leadership, we strive to continuously improve the businesses of our customers around the world. We create high-quality solutions for our customers and strengthen their long-term competitiveness by combining material expertise with technological know-how. Our ideas are focused on important issues such as the environment, energy, health, mobility and industrial applications. Our portfolio ranges from components to coordinated material systems which are used in a wide variety of industries, including the steel, electronics, chemical, automotive and telecommunications industries.

In the 2016 financial year, Heraeus generated revenues without precious metals of €2.0 bn and a total revenue of €21.6 bn. With approximately 12,400 employees worldwide in more than 100 subsidiaries in 38 countries, Heraeus holds a leading position in its global markets. In 2016, the Foundation for Family Businesses named Heraeus as one of the "Top 10 Family Businesses" in Germany.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and has 265 million customers in 29 countries at 31 March 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

