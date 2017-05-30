

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that four Phase 3 studies evaluating a fixed-dose combination of bictegravir (50mg) (BIC), a novel investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI), and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (200/25mg) (FTC/TAF) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection met their primary objectives of non-inferiority.



Three of the ongoing studies are designed to explore the efficacy and safety of BIC/FTC/TAF compared to regimens containing dolutegravir (50mg) (DTG) among treatment-naïve patients (Studies 1489 and 1490), and among virologically suppressed patients switching from an existing antiretroviral regimen (Study 1844).



A fourth ongoing study in virologically suppressed patients compares switching to BIC/FTC/TAF versus remaining on a suppressive regimen of two nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors and a boosted protease inhibitor (Study 1878).



Studies 1489 and 1490 are double-blind studies in which treatment-naïve patients (n=600 in each study) were randomized 1:1 to receive BIC/FTC/TAF and abacavir/dolutegravir/lamivudine (600/50/300mg) (ABC/DTG/3TC) (Study 1489) or DTG+FTC/TAF (Study 1490).



The primary endpoint is proportion of patients with HIV-1 RNA levels <50 copies/mL at Week 48, and the lower bound of the 95 percent CI for non-inferiority is 12 percent. The studies remain blinded through 144 weeks.



In study 1844, patients (n=520) who were virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA levels <50 copies/mL) on a regimen of ABC/DTG/3TC or DTG+ABC/3TC were randomized 1:1 to stay on their existing regimen or switch to BIC/FTC/TAF in a blinded manner. Study 1878 is an open-label study in which patients (n=520) who were virologically suppressed on a boosted protease inhibitor of darunavir (800mg) or atazanavir (300mg) plus a nucleoside/nucleotide backbone of ABC/3TC or emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (200/300mg) were randomized 1:1 to either maintain their current regimen or switch to BIC/FTC/TAF.



The primary endpoint in these studies is the proportion of patients with HIV RNA ?50 copies/mL at Week 48, and the lower bound of the 95 percent CI for non-inferiority is 4 percent. Both studies were randomized through 48 weeks, after which point patients continuing in the studies enter an open-label extension receiving BIC/FTC/TAF.



BIC/FTC/TAF met the definition of non-inferiority in all four studies, with comparable proportions of patients having HIV-1 RNA <50 copies/mL (Studies 1489 and 1490) and HIV-1 RNA ?50 copies/mL (Studies 1844 and 1878).



In all studies BIC/FTC/TAF was well tolerated and no patients discontinued study medication due to renal events. No patients randomized to the bictegravir or dolutegravir arms developed treatment-emergent resistance. One patient randomized to the protease inhibitor arm in Study 1878 developed an abacavir resistance mutation (L74V).



