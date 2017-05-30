United States Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Boilers, Unitary Heaters, Others) Market 2014-2017 and 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Heating Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Heat Pumps, Furnaces, Boilers, Unitary Heaters, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The U.S. heating equipment market is anticipated to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2025

Growing demand for energy efficient heating equipment and favorable government initiatives is projected to augment market demand over the coming years. The heat pumps segment occupied the largest share in 2015 on account of its increasing preference in the industrial and commercial sector. Heat pumps are very efficient in converting energy to heat at low operational cost.

Boilers and furnaces are extensively used heating system in the residential sector. Electric furnaces are gaining wide preference as they require less maintenance, are one of the least expensive, and are free from harmful emissions. Boilers are further categorized on the basis of product, size, and technology.

The growth of housing and construction sector for single and multi-unit dwelling is expected to boost the demand for over the coming years. The sluggish oil & gas prices have further facilitated the wide application of heating equipment in the U.S. industrial and residential segment.

Favorable federal and state policies in the U.S. is projected to further drive the demand.Installing energy efficient heating system qualifies residential buyers to claim 10% of the cost of labor, professional preparation, and cost of installation. Rising awareness of greenhouse emissions has led to replacement of old heating equipment by new energy efficient solutions thereby facilitating the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



Heat pumps segment accounted for 33% of the market revenue in 2015

Heat pumps are used for temperatures with moderate heating and cooling requirements, thereby finds increased application in residential segment

Easy credit accessibility or financial support is anticipated to spur consumer spending on renovation and remodeling activities, which, in turn, will benefit the heating equipment market

Steam boilers accounted for the largest market share in 2015

ECO-Labelling of heating equipment is used to encourage and guide customers in their choice of products

The emergence of climate and energy as a political priority has spurred an increased interest in heating and energy efficiency gains to be realized within buildings

Key market players include Robert Bosch LLC, United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, and Lennox International, American Heating Company Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Burnham Holdings, Inc., and Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 U.S. Heating equipment - Industry snapshot and key buying criteria

4 U.S. Heating Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market segmentation & scope

4.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

4.3 Value chain analysis

4.4 Raw material trend

4.5 Regulatory framework

4.6 Impact of combined heat and power (CHP) on boilers market

4.6.1 U.S. CHP potential

4.6.2 Policies in favor of CHP

4.6.2.1 Federal Policy

4.6.2.2 State Policy

4.7 Market dynamics

4.7.1 Market driver analysis

4.7.1.1 Favorable government policies

4.7.1.2 Growing repair and replacement activities

4.7.1.3 Increasing demand for energy efficient solutions

4.7.2 Market restraint analysis

4.7.2.1 High cost of installation

4.8 Industry analysis - Porter's

4.9 PESTEL analysis



5 U.S. Heating Equipment: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

5.2 Market size and trend analysis by product, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.1 Heat pumps

5.2.2 Furnaces

5.2.3 Boilers

5.2.4 Unitary heaters

5.2.5 Others

6 U.S. Heating Equipment: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2015 & 2025

6.2 Market size and trend analysis by application, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Commercial

6.2.3 Industrial

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor landscape

7.2 Competitive environment

7.3 Company market positioning

7.3.1 Four quadrant positioning

7.4 Strategy framework

8 Company Profiles



United Technologies Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Lennox International, Inc.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International, Inc.

Goodman Manufacturing Company, L.P.

Emerson Electric Company

Rheem Manufacturing Company, Inc.

American Heating Company, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jztdh6/u_s_heating

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716