

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in May to its lowest level in six months, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent annually following 2 percent gain in April. Economists had forecast 1.6 percent inflation.



The latest inflation figure was the lowest since November, when it was 0.8 percent.



Energy price inflation eased more than halved to 2 percent from 5.1 percent. In contrast, food inflation rose to 2.4 percent from 1.8 percent.



Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast 0.1 percent decline.



The harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, meant for EU comparisons, climbed 1.4 percent annually in May after 2 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent.



The HICP inflation rate was also the lowest since November, when it was 0.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 0.2 percent in May. Economists had forecast 0.1 percent fall.



Destatis is set to release final inflation figures for May on June 14.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX