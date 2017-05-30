VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- First Quarter Highlights:

-- Registration of recreational users commenced May 2, 2017 and recreational sales are expected to commence in July 2017. -- Completed 21,528 sq. ft. greenhouse to increase cannabis production to be used for the extraction of cannibinoids. -- Commenced production of medicinal operations with 4,000 plants initially being grown in the greenhouse. -- Entered into Presale Agreement and MOU with Emblem Corp. (TSXV: EMC) to establish a CBD importation framework. -- Included in first medical marijuana ETF, Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (TSX: HMMJ). -- Entered into Importation Agreement with ARA - Avanti Rx Analytics to enable access to Canada and other export markets.

ICC International Cannabis Corporation ("ICC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ICC) is pleased to announce it has filed its audited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2017, will be available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on ICC's website at www.intcannabiscorp.com.

"The Company remains focused on delivering the first sales of recreational cannabis through Uruguay's registered pharmacies. We are pleased to see the registration process for recreational purchases continuing according to schedule and are looking forward to delivering our product to pharmacies for onward sale to consumers in July. We are also pleased to report substantial progress in both the production and sales aspects of our medicinal extracts operation. With both greenhouse and outdoor production, we are leveraging Uruguay's superior growing environment and the expertise and capacity derived from our recreational unit to become the leading low cost producer of cannabidiol (or CBD) and other derivatives used for medicinal purposes," commented Guillermo Delmonte, Chief Executive Officer of ICC.

