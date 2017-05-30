WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- EastGate Biotech Corp. (OTC PINK: ETBI), an emerging pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovative pharmaceutical developments and produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals based on natural therapies has announced that its recent acquisition, OMNI Surgery and Anti-Aging Centre is introducing the OMNI School of Medical Esthetics.

The mission statement of the OMNI School of Medical Esthetics (https://goo.gl/4q8lce) is to ensure quality delivery of care while utilizing the latest techniques and technology. The program has two parts: a didactic session and practicum session. During this program, the students will be trained by the OMNI Surgery + Anti-Aging Centre's (www.omnisurgery.ca) doctors and medical estheticians.

"We are pleased that we have been able to expand our services at OMNI Surgery + Anti-Aging to include this training and education program," said Anna Gluskin, CEO of EastGate. "OMNI has been able to increase its client base due to improved brand awareness and the Medical Esthetics school should enhance exposure. We hope that this will serve as a model from which we could adapt to other markets in the future," concluded Gluskin.

About OMNI Surgery + Anti-Aging Centre

OMNI is an upscale facility, Surgery + Anti-Aging Centre offering plastic, orthopaedic, along with general surgical procedures located in Regina, Saskatchewan. Alongside the surgical procedures, the Anti-Aging Centre is equipped with State-of-the-Art technology that work to contour, tone, and remove blemishes in order to reverse the aging process. As a Centre of Excellence in Saskatchewan, OMNI's board-certified surgeons work to deliver high quality care mindful of patients' needs, while helping them achieve the results they want.

About EastGate Biotech

EastGate Biotech focuses on innovate pharmaceutical developments and produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies and absorbed naturally by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies to deliver healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain healthy lives.

Our research and development team are dedicated to providing the best nutraceutical products for your natural comfort, health, and well-being. We invite you to explore the naturally healthy benefits of EastGate Biotech.

