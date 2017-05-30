sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global IoT Platform Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.7% by 2021 - Large Scale Benefits of IoT Devices is Driving Demand for IoT Platforms - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global IoT Platform Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global IoT Platform market to grow at a CAGR of 31.79% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global IoT Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is large-scale benefits of using IoT devices driving IoT platform market. The growing emphasis on a connected environment has resulted in IoT being one of the most rapidly growing markets. An estimated 35 billion devices are expected to be a part of this connected environment by 2021. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators, transmitting it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This empowers the end-user to make informed decisions. The adoption of IoT devices is rising across market segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, and medical. An increasing number of organizations, industries, and technologists are adopting the Internet of Things (IoT) because of its potential applications and numerous advantages.

Key vendors:

  • Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • AT&T
  • Cisco Systems
  • Microsoft Corporation

Other prominent vendors:

  • Axiros
  • Accenture
  • Apple
  • Atos
  • Bosch
  • Echelon
  • Oracle

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38dn8l/global_iot

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire