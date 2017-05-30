Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - GOING GLOBAL, a business lifestyle travel television show that focuses on the needs of the most important sector of the international travel market, the business and high net worth leisure traveler, is starting Season 2, says Earl Marek, VP Finance for the Re:Source Media Inc./ Asia ReSource Media Ltd. Group.

For season 2, GOING GLOBAL has a new host, Cristina Carpio who is a restaurateur, brand strategist and a Canadian television food and beverage expert. GOING GLOBAL is the TV series for savvy world travelers. With first person experiences and interviews with travel leaders and cultural icons, along with unparalleled access to some of the world's most important airlines, hotels and luxury destinations, GOING GLOBAL celebrates the art of living life to the fullest.

GOING GLOBAL is an international media brand available on TV, social media and at www.goingglobaltv.com.

For more information contact Earl Marek at earlm@resourcemedia.com

Life is a Journey, Travel Well