Next week, the Taxpayers' Ombudsman, Sherra Profit, will release the results of an examination that looked at Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance (CPP/EI) ruling letters issued by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The report will highlight the findings and recommendations of the Ombudsman regarding the information that is provided by the CRA when a ruling is made regarding a person's employment status. A CPP/EI ruling is an official decision made by the CRA that confirms whether a worker is considered an employee or self-employed. This decision is important as it determines if the employment is insurable and pensionable, and who is responsible for withholding and remitting CPP, EI and income taxes.

The examination looked at whether the CRA communicates sufficient information so that workers and payers can understand the reasons behind the CRA's decision and decide whether to appeal it.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsman may initiate a systemic examination when a service issue may impact a large number of taxpayers or a segment of the taxpayer population. Recommendations arising from systemic examinations serve to uphold taxpayers' rights, enhance transparency, and improve the service that taxpayers receive from the CRA.

