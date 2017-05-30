FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group'), a leading transport operator in the UK and North America, today announces the following Board changes:

Martha Poulter has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 26 May 2017. Martha brings a wealth of information technology and business process transformation experience to the Board from her senior executive career at General Electric (GE) and most recently at Starwood Hotels and Resorts. In her nineteen years at GE Martha performed a number of senior IT leadership roles, culminating in being Chief Information Officer, GE Capital from 2010 to 2014. At Starwood Martha was Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President from 2014 until its combination with Marriott International in 2016, where she was responsible for driving transformational innovation in customer-facing and operational activities through the use of technology.

In addition, Jimmy Groombridge is joining the Board as Group Employee Director with effect from 26 May 2017. Jimmy has been a bus driver for just under 40 years and Employee Director of the operating company First Eastern Counties Buses Limited for almost 15 years. He brings to the Board a wealth of employee engagement and safety experience. Jimmy will join the Board Safety Committee.

Commenting on today's announcement, FirstGroup Chairman Wolfhart Hauser said:

"I am delighted to welcome Martha and Jimmy to the Board of FirstGroup. I am confident that Martha's strong background and experience in customer-focused, technology-led businesses will be of immense value to the Board. I also look forward to the important contribution Jimmy will make to the Board's deliberations, given his important and unique perspective as an employee of the Group."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R. There are no other details required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

Notes

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading transport operator in the UK and North America. With £5.2 billion in revenues and 110,000 employees, we transported around 2.2 billion passengers last year. Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: In North America, First Student is the largest provider of student transportation with a fleet of around 47,000 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coach services. In the UK, FirstGroup is one of Britain's largest bus operators running a fleet of some 6,200 buses, and we are one of the country's most experienced passenger rail operators, carrying around 140 million passengers last year.

Our vision is to provide solutions for an increasingly congested world... keeping people moving and communities prospering.

Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.