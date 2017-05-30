

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Greenlight Capital, Inc. and its affiliates, which own 3.6% of the common stock of General Motors Company (GM) sent a letter to GM shareholders highlighting that GM's shares are trading at their 2010 IPO price. Greenlight has offered a creative approach to unlock tens of billions of dollars in value by splitting the current common stock into two common equities.



Greenlight urged all GM shareholders to vote the GREEN proxy card in favor of the Plan and in support of Greenlight's three Director nominees - Leo Hindery, Jr., Vinit Sethi, and William N. Thorndike, Jr. - who will bring desperately needed fresh thinking and new perspectives to the Board at GM's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to take place on June 6, 2017.



