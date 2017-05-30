Global $37.49 Billion Colorants Market 2014-2017 and Forecasts to 2025: Focus on Plastic, Textile, Food, Personal Care, Printing, Paints and Coatings - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Colorants Market Analysis By Application (Plastic, Textile, Food, Personal Care, Printing, Paints & Coatings), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global colorants market is expected to reach USD 37.49 billion by 2025

Rising consumer demand for dyestuffs in various end-use segments such as plastics, textiles, food, and paints & coating is anticipated to act as a major growth factor for the global market over the next few years.

Growing population, increasing disposable income coupled with consumer spending on packaged food products and fashionable garments is estimated to drive product demand over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of environment-friendly feature and health benefits of natural colorants coupled with favorable government regulations towards eco-friendly initiatives are anticipated to remain a key factor for the growth of natural ingredients market over the next nine years.

Paints & coatings sector is expected to appear as the fastest growing application segment and is estimated to exceed USD 10 billion by 2025. Rising pigment and dye demand coupled with growing investment in advanced technologies used for the production of colorants are major factors contributing towards significant product demand in paints and coatings sector.

Caramel colors used in foods and beverages, including batter, buns, brown bread, chocolate, cookies, spirits, cough drops, and liquor such as beer, brandy, whiskey, and rum, are expected to remain the leading product category in food segment over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



Textile segment emerged as the leading application category and accounted for over 30% of the total demand in 2015. Disperse dyes dominated the product category with a total market of over 125 kilo tons in textile application sector in 2015.

Plastic application is anticipated to experience steady growth, with a CAGR of 2.7% over the next nine years. Titanium dioxide pigment emerged as the dominant plastic colorant accounting for over 36% of revenue share in 2015.

Printing application is the second fastest growing sector with a demand of over 140 kilo tons in 2015

Europe emerged as the dominant region and was valued over USD 8.7 billion in 2015, Germany being the leading market for dyes & pigments in overall Europe region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period.

Asia pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the next decade. Colorants demand in the region was estimated over 450 kilo tons in 2015 with China being the dominant consumer over the past few years.

Major players including Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BASF, Huntsman, Pidilite, Sensient Technologies, Jagson Colorchem, PolyOne, Penn Color, Clariant, and Lanxess dominated the global colorant market in 2015

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Colorants Industry Outlook

3.1. Market segmentation

3.2. Market size and growth prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Trade statistics

3.4.1. Synthetic organic pigments

3.4.2. Titanium oxide

3.4.3. Paint pigments

3.4.4. Caramel, invert, sugar and artificial honey

3.4.5. Benzoic acid

3.4.6. Curcuma

3.4.7. Iron oxide

3.4.8. Zinc oxide

3.4.9. Pyrazolone

3.5. Price trend analysis

3.6. Regulatory scenario

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Key end-use industries growth

3.7.1.2. Health benefits associated with natural food colors

3.7.1.3. Growing construction industry

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. High price of colors

3.7.2.2. Stringent regulations regarding heavy metals

3.8. Key opportunities prioritized

3.9. New development area

3.10. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.11. PESTEL analysis, 2015

4. Colorants Market: Application Outlook

4.1. Colorants market share by Application, 2015 & 2025

4.2. Plastics (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 - 2025

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2014 - 2025

4.2.2.1. Benzimidazolone

4.2.2.2. Pyrazolone

4.2.2.3. Phthalocyanine

4.2.2.4. Quinacridone

4.2.2.5. Titanium Dioxide

4.2.2.6. Chromium

4.2.2.7. Cadmium

4.3. Textiles (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 - 2025

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2014 - 2025

4.3.2.1. Disperse

4.3.2.2. Acid

4.3.2.3. Direct

4.3.2.4. Basic

4.3.2.5. Reactive

4.3.2.6. Sulfur

4.3.2.7. Vat

4.3.2.8. Organic pigments

4.3.2.9. Inorganic pigments

4.4. Food (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 - 2025

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2014 - 2025

4.4.2.1. Annatto

4.4.2.2. Anthraquinone

4.4.2.3. Anthocyanin

4.4.2.4. Caramel

4.4.2.5. Carotenoids

4.4.2.6. Curcumin

4.4.2.7. Lutein

4.4.2.8. Allura Red

4.4.2.9. Tartrazine

4.4.2.10. Titanium Dioxide

4.5. Personal Care (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 - 2025

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2014 - 2025

4.5.2.1. Annatto

4.5.2.2. Caramel

4.5.2.3. Carmine

4.5.2.4. Carotenoids

4.5.2.5. Henna

4.5.2.6. Iron Oxide

4.5.2.7. Chromium

4.5.2.8. Titanium Dioxide

4.5.2.9. Zinc Oxide

4.6. Printing (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 - 2025

4.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2014 - 2025

4.6.2.1. Azo

4.6.2.2. Benzimidazolone

4.6.2.3. Quinacridone

4.6.2.4. Phthalocyanine

4.6.2.5. Iron

4.6.2.6. Titanium Dioxide

4.7. Paints & Coating (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2014 - 2025

4.7.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2014 - 2025

4.7.2.1. Benzimidazolone

4.7.2.2. Quinacridone

4.7.2.3. Phthalocyanine

4.7.2.4. Iron Oxide

4.7.2.5. Chromium

4.7.2.6. Titanium Dioxide

4.7.2.7. Zinc oxide

4.8. Other (Kilo Tons, USD Million)

5. Global Colorants Market: Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company ranking analysis

6.2. Vendor landscape

6.3. Competitive environment

6.4. Company Market positioning

7. Company Profiles



Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company

Overview

GNT Group

Symrise AG

Sethness Products Company

Sensient Technologies Corporation

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc

D. D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

& Co., Inc. T.H. Glennon Company Inc.

Pylam Products Company, Inc

Jagson Colorchem Limited

Teknor Apex Company

PolyOne

Penn Color, Inc

ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd.

Clariant International

LANXESS AG

