Industrial Valves Market Worth 84.30 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report on the "Industrial Valves Market by Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Cryogenic, Alloy Based), Size, Valve Type (Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', this market is expected to be valued at USD 84.30 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.60% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the industrial valves market include growing demand of valves from oil & gas production-related facilities in the GCC countries, rising demand for energy in APAC, and increasing focus on smart cities in developing nations.

Browse 145 market data Tables and 68 Figures spread through 233 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Valves Market".

Steel valves expected to hold the largest market size by 2023

Stainless steel valves are likely to propel the industrial valves market growth. As a result, steel is the key contributing material in the industrial valves market during the forecast period. In the landscape of industrial valves market, various industry players offer steel valves for industries such as oil & gas, chemical, water & wastewater, and many others.

The market for the energy & power industry to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The industrial valves market for the energy & power industry is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing energy & power need from developing economies and increasing power generation plants across the globe.

Globe and ball valves to hold a larger share of the industrial valves market by 2023

Globe and ball valves are expected to contribute significantly in industrial valves market owing to the increasing demand from industries such as, oil & gas, energy & power, chemical and water & wastewater. Additionally, being one of the reliable valve types, these two industrial valves are likely to be used in nuclear power plants.

The industrial valves market in APAC to grow at the highest rate

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater industries. Developing economies such as China and India hold significant position in the chemical processing industry. Demand generated from chemical, oil & gas, and water & wastewater is likely to spearhead the growth rate of APAC in the industrial valves market.

The report also profiles the most promising players in this market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture where a large number of players have become a force to reckon with. The key players in this market are AVK Holding (Denmark), Avcon Controls Private Limited (India), Cameron - Schlumberger (US), Crane Co. (US), Emerson (US), Flowserve (US), Forbes Marshall (India), IMI Plc. (UK), Metso (Europe), Neway Valves (China), Velan Inc. (Canada), Samson AG (Germany), Spirax Sarco (UK), and The Weir Group Plc. (UK).

