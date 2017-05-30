

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced its Board appointed Michael Castagna as CEO, effective May 25, 2017. Castagna replaced Matthew Pfeffer, who served as both CEO and CFO since January 2016. Rose Alinaya, currently the company's Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer, will take over the role of Acting CFO until a permanent CFO is named.



To facilitate an orderly transition, Pfeffer will continue with the company in an advisory capacity until the end of July 2017.



