TXF Confirms its Speaker Line-up for Venice Conference

LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TXF has unveiled the final agenda and line-up of speakers for TXF Venice 2017: The Global Borrowers' Summit, the largest global gathering for the project, infrastructure, export and agency finance industries, taking place on June 7-9.

TXF Venice will feature keynote sessions from government ministers, DFI & ECA leaders, corporate CEOs and captains of industry. They will discuss key markets, industries and financing techniques in front of an audience of 850 senior executives.

The final list of speakers includes:

Vincenzo De Luca , Director General for Cultural and Economic Promotion and Innovation, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Economic Cooperation



, Director General for Cultural and Economic Promotion and Innovation, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Economic Cooperation Thierry de Longuemar, Vice President & CFO, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank



David Nason , President & CEO, GE Energy Financial Services



, President & CEO, GE Energy Financial Services Wu Wenhao, President - MENA, Power China



Youngkee Kim , Director General, Export Import Bank of Korea - KEXIM



, Director General, Export Import Bank of Korea - KEXIM Venugopal Venkatesh , CFO, Oman Shipping Company



, CFO, Oman Shipping Company Esam El-Makkawy, Head of Treasury, Dubai World Trade Centre



Klaus Michalak , CEO, KfW IPEX-Bank



, CEO, KfW IPEX-Bank Charles J. Hall , Acting Chairman and President, Export-Import Bank of the United States

The full list can be found here.

A limited number of tickets are still available. In addition, some complimentary places have been reserved for corporate exporters and borrowers. To apply, prospective guests should email kate.haffenden@txfmedia.com. These will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

ANZ, BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, SACE, Santander, SMBC, Société Générale and Standard Chartered are partner-sponsors of TXF Venice, and a selection of other high-profile international financial institutions, insurers and law firms are also backing the event.

Central to the agenda is how key players can collaborate to finance more projects in growth markets including the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Chinese One Belt One Road initiative. Discussions dedicated to industry - power, renewables, oil & gas, infrastructure, cruise shipping and aviation - will run in parallel to technical financing and regulation sessions.

Growing on the success of TXF Rome 2016, the conference is unique in its provision of innovative workshops, idea-labs and interactive group sessions. Attendees are encouraged to tailor their experience and focus on the issues that matter to them.

Plus, this year, TXF is embracing the glamour of the silver screen for an evening of networking. On June 7 guests are invited to the TXF Industry Dinner, including a short awards ceremony for the export finance deals of the year. Winners were nominated by users of tagmydeals, TXF's user-generated database, and can be found on the tagmydeals website.

The dinner will be held in association with TXF's charity partner AbleChildAfrica, an organisation working to improve the lives of disabled children in Africa. A charity representative will be speaking at the event. In addition, a cocktail reception will be hosted in partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The event follows hot on the heels of TXF Amsterdam 2017, the company's annual marquee conference for the trade, treasury and commodity finance industries, which welcomed 500 global market leaders.