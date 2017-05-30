Emerging Markets Report: First Foods Looks to Find its Place in Cannabis

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / In any market opportunity the number of companies chasing their share of the market will be legion. Glossy business plans will boast of future successes and rich gains for their shareholders. Conversely, few others will meticulously assemble the requisite pieces to pursue the market opportunity correctly, especially in the complicated cannabis industry.

Yesterday, First Foods Group (OTCQB: FIFG) added cannabis business builder Robert Hunt Esq. to their leadership, signing him as a consultant specifically to "identify opportunities in the legal cannabis industry where First Foods management, expertise, and relationships could have significant impact." (Source: https://yahoo.it/2q7MlOA)

Hunt's resume is expansive and he has helped guide private and public companies to tremendous successes. A lawyer, Hunt is a frequent speaker at legal cannabis conferences and has his finger on the pulse of the market. Hunt knows the ins and outs of the business from soil to sale and his Rolodex of industry contacts is significant.

But what's also of note in the brief FIFG release is the combination of Hunt and the current First Foods Group leadership which is led by franchise attorney Harold Kestenbaum, Chairman and CEO, and a strong roster of international branding experts and veteran c-level management. First Foods Group is a relatively new entity by its name, but is comprised of significant management experience, relationships and historic successes.

Take a look. This isn't a cannabis start up where the proprietors found a way to work "weed" or "marijuana" into the title. This is a staff of highly experienced food and franchise professionals who are looking to direct that acumen in one of the fastest growing market sectors.

First Food's current management: http://www.firstfoodsgroup.com/our-team/.

Scott's Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) made a similar pivot last year after years of sideways growth, turning to the burgeoning cannabis market to accelerate their growth and profits. They too, had unique veteran management and saw a greener market opportunity. A Forbes article from last summer documents Scott's thinking. (Source: http://bit.ly/2rR7LL5)

A glance at Scott's one year chart also warrants review: http://on.mktw.net/2q8T49L

First Foods isn't saying much yet and risks abound with all cannabis stocks and an as-yet undefined regulatory environment. But money is pouring into the industry from those who believe the future for cannabis is bright.

That now includes the food, franchise and branding experts serving as management at First Foods who just have added one of the cannabis industry's finest minds to help them pursue their own piece of a fast-growing industry.

About First Foods Group, Inc.:

First Foods Group, Inc. provides management services and funding options for new foodservice brands and menu concepts. First Foods Group, Inc. is also growing its own new concepts, both through proprietary development and through mergers, acquisitions, and licensing arrangements. First Foods Group has assembled a team of distinguished food service professionals with experience and success at the highest levels of the industry.

About Emerging Markets Report:

Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC,) a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to

publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom.

EMC has been paid $250,000 shares by First Foods Group for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. Integrity Media Inc., which is a consultant to Emerging Markets and First Foods Group and contributed to this report, holds 222,857 shares and is compensated $42,000 in cash annually by First Foods Group.

