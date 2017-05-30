An internal U.S. government watchdog is looking at the loans which kick-started large-scale solar in Chile, after at least three of five solar projects have made moves to restructure these loans.

The United States has had a strong presence in Latin America since the 19th century, when under the "Monroe Doctrine" the nation made it official policy to intervene in the affairs of its southern neighbors.

And while this intervention has not always been welcome by said nations, in the last decade the form of assistance took a decidedly benevolent turn. Starting in 2012 U.S. government agencies began financing the construction of the first very large solar plants in Chile, and in the process kick-started the region's utility-scale solar market.

The principal actor in this was the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), which under former U.S. President Barack Obama loaned $887 million to build five large solar projects and one run-of-rive hydro plant in Chile in 2013 and 2014.

However, now these plants are having difficulty paying back the loans, which has spurred an audit by OPIC's Office of the Inspector General. And while this audit began last year, it was first reported yesterday by Reuters. Three of the five plants which received loans - the Salvador, Luz del Norte and San Andrés - are restructuring their debts.

Both Etrion, the majority owner of the Salvador plant, and First Solar, which owns Luz del Norte, have reached restructuring agreements with OPIC. Etrion is postponing debt payments for one year, and First Solar has extended the maturity of its loan to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...