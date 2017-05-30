TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Alcon Canada, a division of Alcon, the global leader in eye care, announced today that the Valley Laser Eye Centre, in Abbotsford, BC, recently became the first facility in Canada to offer the ORA System™ with VerifEye™ technology to patients requiring cataract surgery.

The ORA System™ with VerifEye™ technology is an intraoperative aberrometer that provides real-time, reliable data and image guidance to ophthalmologists, so they can more accurately select the appropriate advanced intraocular lens (ATIOL) power and placement during cataract surgery.

The ORA System™ with VerifEye™ technology is a powerful tool for surgeons in helping to improve post-operative visual outcomes, even with patients who have previously undergone laser vision correction or photorefractive keratectomy surgery, said Dr. John Blaylock, MD FRCSC, of the Valley Laser Eye Center.

"ORA intraoperative aberrometry is the most significant technical advancement in cataract surgery and refractive lensectomy since laser-assisted cataract surgery," said Blaylock, who led a discussion earlier this month on Intraoperative Aberrometry at the B.C. Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons' Annual meeting.

According to one study, the ORA System™ with VerifEye™ technology lowered the number of patients who fell outside of their intended astigmatic target by almost 54%.(1)

The system has also proven effective in more challenging cases, such as patients who have previously undergone laser vision correction, with a related study finding that among those patients who had previously undergone laser vision correction surgery, 45% more were able to reach their intended refractive target when surgeons performed cataract surgery with the aid of the ORA system than without it.(2)

"The ORA System™ with VerifEye™ Technology acts as an 'insurance policy'," says Brian Chan, Sr. Product Manager, CORE Cataract and Refractive Lasers at Alcon Canada, "It allows surgeons to verify their measurements and identify any refractive issues throughout a surgery, including during those crucial moments after they've removed the natural lens of a patient that's been impacted by cataracts."

Whether or not a surgeon uses the ORA System™ with VerifEye™ technology can pose other significant quality of life implications for patients. "It can mean the difference between needing to wear glasses after cataract surgery or not," Chan said.

In addition to its accuracy, the system's robust software, which supports Alcon's entire cataract refractive suite, can perform post-op analysis on refractive outcomes and enable surgeons to compare their results with those of their colleagues around the globe.

Says Blaylock, "The precision of the ORA not only takes the guesswork out of predicting refractive outcomes, but it significantly reduces the need to explant and replace lenses, which benefits my practice and, most importantly, my patients."

For more information on the ORA, visit: http://bit.ly/AlconOra

References: (1) Alcon Data on File (2) Ianchulev T, Hoffer K, Yoo S, et al. Intraoperative refractive biometry for predicting intraocular lens power calculation after prior myopic refractive surgery. Ophthalmology. 2014;121(1):57-60.

About Cataracts

Cataracts are the leading cause of treatable blindness worldwide. They affect over 240 million people globally and are widespread among people 55 and older. As the global leader in cataract surgical equipment and medical devices, Alcon offers the industry's most complete line of surgical products for cataract surgery, including equipment for cataract procedures, as well as IOLs to treat cataracts and correct refractive conditions, like presbyopia and astigmatism.

About Alcon Canada

Alcon Canada, a division of Alcon, the global leader in eye care, provides innovative products that enhance quality of life by helping people worldwide see better. Alcon's two businesses, Surgical and Vision Care, offer the widest spectrum of eye care products in the world. Alcon is the second-largest division of the Novartis Group, with net sales of USD 5.8 billion in 2016. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, Alcon has operations in 75 countries and products available in 180 markets. For more information, please visit: www.alcon.ca

