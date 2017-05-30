Global $12 Billion Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Analysis 2014-2017 and Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market Analysis By Drug (Alimta, Iressa, Avastin, Tarceva, Zykadia, Tagrisso, Xalkori, Cyramza, Opdivo, Alecensa), By Region And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to reach a value of USD 12.2 billion by 2025

The non-small cell cancer therapeutics (NSCLC) market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high investment by market players in the research and development of lung cancer therapy, presence of a rich pipeline, and increasing penetration of drugs during the forecast period.

Introduction of several drugs in various geographical regions is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2016, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Alecensa (alectinib), a drug developed by Genentech to treat ALK-positive NSCLC as a first-line treatment. The drug has been approved in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, Kuwait, and Israel.

Presence of a strong pipeline of drugs for non-small cell lung cancer helps propel the market during the forecast period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Orion Corporation, Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Pfizer, Inc. have major molecules in the pipeline.

Further key findings from the study suggest:



By drug, Alimta accounted for the highest share in 2015. However, it is expected to witness decline in its share during the forecast period.

Alecensa (alectinib) is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the clinical benefit of the drug to treat ALK-positive NSCLC.

Alecensa is expected to be a competitor to Pfizer's Xalkori and Merck's Keytruda during the forecast period. A superior progression-free survival rate of Alecensa was observed in the clinical trials as compared to Crizotinib.

Geographically, North America dominated the overall industry in 2015. This is due to the early entry of drugs in the market, increased adoption of new treatment, and high cost of the drug.

It is expected that North America would maintain its dominance during the forecast period and grow with the highest rate over the coming years due to expected entry of new drugs.

would maintain its dominance during the forecast period and grow with the highest rate over the coming years due to expected entry of new drugs. Several players are operating in the industry. Geographical penetration and development of innovative & effective drugs are the key strategies of the players to increase their share.

Some of the key players are GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, and Sanofi.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Strong pipeline

3.1.1.2 Rising prevalence of NSCLC

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Pricing pressure

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Competitive Scenario, 2015

3.5.1 Competitive landscape: Market position analysis (based on product portfolio, regional presence and strategic initiatives)

4 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Drug Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Drug Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Alimta

4.3 Iressa

4.4 Avastin

4.5 Tarceva

4.6 Zykadia

4.7 Tagrisso

4.8 Xalkori

4.9 Cyramza

4.10 Opdivo

4.11 Alecensa

5 Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6 Competitive Landscape



GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc

Novartis

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l6ghcs/nonsmall_cell

