All Star Minerals Plc - Final Results

All Star Minerals PLC ("the Company")
Final Results
The Company hereby notifies shareholders that the Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016 have now been approved by the Company's board.
Summary Financial Statements are set out below. A full copy of the Annual Report will be available shortly on the Company's website, www.allstarminerals.co.uk.
The Annual Report contains an emphasis of matter paragraph in respect of going concern. An extract taken from the text of the auditor's opinion is set out below.
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the content of this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
ENQUIRIES:
All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Chairman
01473-722768
ISDX Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Richard Nash
020 7213 0880
REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS - Chairman's Statement
The past twelve months have been a period in which the Company has witnessed continued positive momentum and solid progress following the withdrawal from Australia. Additionally, the Company passed a Resolution at the Annual General Meeting to broaden its investment strategy to include non-resource opportunities. This was a significant step given that the commodities sector was experiencing a serve downturn with mining companies of all sizes struggling due to high levels of debt and negative investor sentiment towards supporting equity raisings. That said however, All Star was able to raise capital and extend existing Convertible Loan Notes.
The board of All Star has continued to review options as to how best advance the Company. The appointment of David Bourne as Non-Executive Director at our AGM, who has many years of valuable business and finance experience, was an important step in what the board is aiming to achieve. During the period, the board entered into non-disclosure agreements and held meetings with the management or owners of companies that looked to have potential and the ability to deliver growth. Going forward, these discussions will continue and it is hoped that a suitable transaction will be identified in due course to complete the transformation of the Company since I took up the position of Executive Chairman in 2013.
As a Company with a listing on the NEX Exchange Growth Market, our access to capital is predominantly through UK investors, whether that be private client brokers or sophisticated and high net worth individuals. This funding route has continued to be a very tough environment for raising capital during the past twelve months. In spite of this, All Star successfully raised money during the period under review, which enabled the Company to strengthen its balance sheet and pay creditors.
The Company's principal asset since relinquishing and selling its Australian assets has been its shareholding in investee company, NQ Minerals Plc. Throughout 2016, All Star continued holding 5,519,545 shares in the Company, which equated to 3.9% ownership of the Company at the start of 2016. NQ has continued to develop and proved to be a very exciting asset for All Star.
However like all mining companies, weak investor sentiment did effect the share price of NQ during the year and as at 31 December 2016, the shareholding was valued at £413,965, which was a significant decrease in value compared to the end of our previous financial year. However, given the newsflow in recent weeks and updates provided by NQ including the aim to move onto the London Stock Exchange's Standard List, the board of All Star looks forward to the performance of its investment over the course of 2017.
CORPORATE
On a further positive note during the period, All Star extended the maturity of Convertible Loan Notes in issue and raised £110,400 through the issue of new ordinary shares. As covered in detail above, the equity story continued to be developed in our investee company, NQ Minerals Plc.
This has continued to be worthy of the patience and loyalty shown by All Star as a significant shareholder owning more than 3% of the Company. The future of NQ continues to look attractive with the board of All Star remaining highly encouraged about the outlook over the next six to twelve months.
FINANCIALS
The financial results for the 12 month period to 31 December 2016 shows a loss after taxation of £186,933 (2015: profit of £161,022). The decrease in value of NQ Minerals' shares and general corporate overheads meant that the Company recorded a loss for the period.
The basic loss per share from continuing operations was 0.02p (2015: earnings of 0.02p).
The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FACING THE COMPANY
The principal risks faced by the Company are as follows:
- The ability to raise sufficient funds to continue to execute the Company's strategy; and
- The performance of the investment in NQ Minerals plc which is an overseas mining and exploration company.
OUTLOOK
I believe that All Star could be enhanced through a number of different means. The part or complete disposal of the NQ shareholding may mean a balance sheet transformation. If that was to occur, then potentially there would be a significant amount of cash that would be utilised towards a single or multiple transactions. This would completely change the current corporate structure of the Company and benefit shareholders.
However, in the interim the Company's working capital position still requires careful management.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow board members, shareholders and our advisers for their continued support and patience over the past twelve months. In what overall has been another pleasing period, the Company has continued with its transition and is shaping for the future.
Tomas Nugent
Executive Chairman
30 May 2017
EXTRACT FROM THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF ALL STAR MINERALS PLC FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016
A full copy of the Annual Report, inclusive of the Independent Auditors' Report, will be available shortly on the Company's website, http://www.allstarminerals.co.uk/.
OPINION ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In our opinion the financial statements:
- give a true and fair view of the state of the Company's affairs as at 31 December 2016 and of the loss for the year then ended;
- have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; and
- have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
OPINON ON OTHER MATTERS PRESCRIBED BY THE COMPANIES ACT 2006
In our opinion, based on the work undertaken during the course of the audit:
- the information given in the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and
- the Strategic Report and the Directors' Report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.
EMPHASIS OF MATTER - GOING CONCERN
In forming our opinion on the financial statements, which is not modified, we have considered the adequacy of the disclosures made in note 2 to the financial statements concerning the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The ability of the Company to continue to trade is dependent on the performance of its investments held and continued ability to raise sufficient funds in support of its forecast expenditure. While the Company has a track record of raising the necessary funding it does represent, coupled with the performance of investments, a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt around the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The financial statements do not include the adjustments that would be necessary if the Company was unable to continue as a going concern.
INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016
|2016
|2015
|£
|£
|Administrative expenses
Impairment of investment in subsidiary undertakings
|(133,335)
-
|(207,722)
(49,993)
|Fair value movement: available for sale investments
|(27,598)
|-
|Finance costs
|(26,000)
|(22,827)
|Other income
|-
|441,564
|(Loss)/Profit before tax
|(186,933)
|161,022
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
(Loss)/Profit for the year
(186,933)
|161,022
|2016
|2015
|£
|£
|(Loss)/Profit per share expressed in pence per share
|Basic
Diluted
|(0.02)
(0.02)
|0.02
0.02
|2016
|2015
|£
|£
|(Loss)/Profit for the year
|(186,933)
|161,022
|Other Comprehensive Income:
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value movement: available for sale investments
Less: impairment loss included in profit or loss
(289,961)
27,598
262,363
-
|(262,363)
|262,363
|Total Comprehensive Income for the year
|(449,296)
|423,385
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016
|Issued capital
£
|Share premium
£
|Other reserves
£
|Accumulated losses
£
|Total equity
£
|Balance at 1 January 2016
|394,240
|1,539,402
|982,815
|(2,531,035)
|385,422
|Comprehensive income for the year
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|(186,933)
|(186,933)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value movement:
available for sale
investments
Less: impairment loss
Included in profit
or loss
-
-
-
-
(289,961)
27,598
-
-
(289,961)
27,598
Total comprehensive income for the year
|-
-
|-
-
|(262,363)
(262,363)
|-
(186,933)
|(262,363)
(449,296)
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Issue of shares
|16,129
|107,272
|-
|-
|123,401
|Balance at 31 December 2016
|410,369
|1,646,674
|720,452
|(2,717,968)
|59,527
|Issued capital
£
|Share premium
£
|Other reserves
£
|Accumulated losses
£
|Total equity
£
|Balance at 1 January 2015
|379,078
|1,393,499
|720,452
|(2,692,057)
|(199,028)
|Total comprehensive income for the year
|Profit for the year
|-
|-
|-
|161,022
|161,022
|Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value movements on
available for sale
investments
|-
|-
|262,363
|-
|262,363
Total comprehensive income for the year
|-
-
|-
-
|262,363
262,363
|-
161,022
|262,363
423,385
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Issue of shares
|15,162
|145,903
|-
|-
|161,065
|Balance at 31 December 2015
|394,240
|1,539,402
|982,815
|(2,531,035)
|385,422
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016
|2016
|2015
|£
|£
|Assets
|Non-Current Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|Investments at cost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Current Assets
|Trade and other receivables
|2,811
|10,641
|Cash and cash equivalents
|20,785
|4,384
|Available for sale financial assets
|413,966
|703,927
|437,562
|718,952
|Total Assets
|437,562
|718,952
|Equity
Issued Capital and Reserves
|Issued share capital
|410,369
|394,240
|Share premium
|1,646,674
|1,539,402
|Reserves
|720,452
|982,815
|Accumulated losses
|(2,717,968)
|(2,531,035)
|Total Equity
|59,527
|385,422
|Current Liabilities
|Borrowings
|147,710
|134,710
|Trade and other payables
|230,325
|198,820
|378,035
|333,530
|Total Equity and Liabilities
|437,562
|718,952
STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016
|2016
|2015
|£
|£
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Total operating (loss)/profit
|(186,933)
|161,022
|Adjustments to Reconcile Loss from Operations
|Interest expense
|26,000
|22,827
|Fair value movement on listed investments
|27,598
|Impairment of investment
|-
|49,993
|Other income
|-
|(441,564)
|Adjustments to Reconcile Loss from Operations
|53,598
|(368,744)
|Loss from Operations
|(133,335)
|(207,722)
|Non Cash Adjustments
|Provision against related party debts
|-
|41,400
|Non Cash Adjustments
|-
|41,400
|Cash Flows Before Changes in Working Capital
|(133,335)
|(166,322)
|Increase/(Decrease) in Working Capital
|Decrease in trade and other receivables
|7,830
|2,103
|Increase in trade and other payables
|31,506
|39,695
|Increase in Working Capital
|39,336
|41,798
|Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities
|(93,999)
|(124,524)
|Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Gross proceeds from issue of equity share capital
|110,400
|126,000
|Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|110,400
|126,000
|16,401
|1,476
Cash and cash equivalents brought forward
4,384
2,908
Cash and Cash Equivalents as at 31 December
20,785
4,384