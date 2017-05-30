The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 26 May 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1356.27 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1338.97 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1378.67 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1361.37 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

