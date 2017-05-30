PR Newswire
London, May 30
SPECTRIS plc: Director Declaration
In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules, Spectris plc announces that Ulf Quellmann, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Turquoise Hill Resources Limited.
Turquoise Hill Resources Limited is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is also listed as a foreign private issuer on the New York Stock Exchange.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
Date: 30 May 2017