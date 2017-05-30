sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

WKN: 884647 ISIN: GB0003308607 Ticker-Symbol: FA9 
30.05.2017 | 15:51
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SPECTRIS PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 30

SPECTRIS plc: Director Declaration

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules, Spectris plc announces that Ulf Quellmann, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Turquoise Hill Resources Limited.

Turquoise Hill Resources Limited is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is also listed as a foreign private issuer on the New York Stock Exchange.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

Date: 30 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire