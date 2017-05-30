Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market by Type, Platform, Component, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The airborne collision avoidance system market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 6.04 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2017 to 2022. Regulatory mandates for the installation of ACAS II, rise in the number of UAVs in the commercial airspace, rise in the number of aircraft deliveries are some of the major factors driving the airborne collision avoidance system market.

Among platforms, the fixed wing segment is expected to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period. Increase in commercial aviation operations, rise in air travel are some of the key factors driving the growth of the airborne collision avoidance system platform market in the fixed wing segment.

On the basis of end-use, the aftermarket segment of the airborne collision avoidance system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high demand for aircraft aftermarket components are primarily used in the maintenance and upgrade of aircraft. These components are supplied, once the aircraft is delivered to airlines.

On the basis of component, the mode s & c transponder segment of the airborne collision avoidance system is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of TCAS II which is to be installed in heavy aircraft more than 5,700 kg weight to provide air-to-air data exchange.

The airborne collision avoidance system market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing air passenger traffic, rising disposable incomes of middle-class populations, and increasing aircraft deliveries. These factors are expected to positively affect the region's aviation industry, which will in turn is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific airborne collision avoidance system market in the forthcoming years.

Stagnant product lifecycle is a major restraint for growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market. The airborne collision avoidance system has a lifecycle of 15-20 years; these systems are upgraded post the mentioned timeframe. Therefore, the market is expected to remain stagnant, in terms of technology for a long time.

Bae Systems PLC

Flarm Technology Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Qinetiq Group PLC

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Saab Group

Thales Group

