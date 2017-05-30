Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Jaxon Minerals Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (Frankfurt: 0U3) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its field crews and staff are now mobilizing to Smithers, northwestern British Columbia, to begin the first phase of the 2017 field season at the 28,000 hectare Hazelton property.

This field program is designed to systematically follow up data generated by previous operators, including 2,800 soil samples, 174 saw-cut 1-metre channel samples, and data from a 464 line-kilometre magnetic and resistivity airborne VTEM survey. Results from the field program, including structural analysis, will be used to better understand the setting and extent of bonanza grades of precious and base metals, with grab samples from historical trenching and float reaching assay values up to 3kg/t silver and over 20% lead and zinc samples, found over 500m vertical extent and a roughly 1 square kilometre surface extent. Jason Cubitt, President and CEO of Jaxon Minerals, said "Our team has done some tremendous work combining a patchwork of really good but discontinuous data into an integrated and cohesive model. Now we can't wait to get boots on the ground and test that model with field work."

Jaxon has identified high priority targets, which will be subject to systematic and continuous trench sampling, including areas of semi-massive to massive banded and bedded high-grade sulphides. This will provide averaged grade contents over significant widths and along strike. A focused gradient induced polarization (IP) survey will be used to further define the depth and extent of these structures prior to drilling.

Elsewhere within the VTEM survey area, field crews will use data to identify new targets. These targets will be prospected and trenched, as will the widespread multi-element anomalous soil targets identified within the 3 kilometre by 1 kilometre detailed survey grid.

A regionally focused team will conduct prospecting, mapping and stream water and sediment sampling for exploration as well as environmental baseline monitoring. This team will be targeting BC Department of Mines regional geochemical survey anomalies and their respective drainage basins for further detailed systematic examination.

Results will be reported throughout the field season as progress continues.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

