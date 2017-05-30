sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,16 Euro		-0,001
-0,62 %
WKN: A1W4RR ISIN: CA47189K1093 Ticker-Symbol: 0U3 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAXON MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAXON MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,152
0,161
16:14
0,154
0,161
16:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JAXON MINERALS INC
JAXON MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAXON MINERALS INC0,16-0,62 %