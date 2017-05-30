SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN - issuance of subordinated capital

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices 30 May 2017.

SpareBank 1 SMN (the Bank) has today issued a Tier 2 bond issue of NOK 600 million with a floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.45 percentage points.

Settlement date is set to 14 June 2017. The issue will be applied for listing on Nordic ABM.

The Bank has also bought back NOK 600 million in the bond issue MING64 PRO (ISIN: NO0010667819) with settlement 15 June 2017.

The Supervisory Board of the Bank and the Norwegian FSA have approved the bond issue and the repurchase of bonds.

DNB Markets and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as joint lead managers.

Contact persons, SpareBank1 SMN:

Head of treasury Dag Olav Uddu: +47 73 58 65 01

Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo: +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

