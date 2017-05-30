Selected as one of the participants in Abu Dhabi's RegLab Sandbox initiative

By facilitating loan disbursement worth $200 mn setup of over 35,000+ credit cards, Rubique is heading towards becoming a definitive fintech player in Indian online lending which has generated ~$3.5 mn revenue more than its series A funding.

Rubique, the one-stop online marketplace, provides technology enabled end-to-end solutions to financing needs of individuals SMEs. The platform enables users to get access to loan, credit card insurance products. It expedites the process by its unique matchmaking algorithm enriched with intelligence built on 117+ digitized credit policies. This algorithm matches the borrower's requirement eligibility with lender's lending criteria, thus making the product discovery more predictable. With endeavor to introduce 100% digitization in Indian lending system, Rubique has directly integrated its platform with financial institutions' systems to provide online in-principle approval. The other technology interventions like eKYC, Aadhar integration online credit bureau check make the process further simplified.

With 10% MOM growth, Rubique has completely digitized the loan supply chain, reducing the loan processing time almost by half vis-à-vis turnaround time in traditional approach. It has facilitated SMEs massively by processing quick loans as and when small businesses need capital. In fact, 65% of the total loans were granted to SMEs through Rubique platform, with in total 1,25,000 applications being processed over the last two years.

Riding on its robust tech infrastructure and immaculate services reinventing the Indian fintech landscape in lending, Rubique is getting gratified by various international consortiums. In Paris fintech forum 2017, Rubique was among 130+ fintech participants shortlisted across 25+ countries. In prestigious Benzinga Global Fintech Awards 2017-New York; Rubique was the finalist in the category of Best Lending Platform, Tool competing with globally renowned fintech players. Recently, the platform has now been selected by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, to be a part of the first batch of its FinTech Regulatory Laboratory (RegLab) program. The platform will now develop and test its fintech innovations further as part of the program. Recognitions like this prove that Rubique's business model has been validated and has potential to be replicated in territories other than India.

