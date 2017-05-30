EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- In the news release, "Altiplano Minerals Announces Trading on the OTCQB," issued earlier today by Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: APN)(OTCQB: ALTPF)(FRANKFURT: 9AJ1), we are advised by the company that the headline should read "Altiplano Minerals Announces Trading on the OTCQB and Frankfurt Exchange." Complete corrected text follows.

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: APN)(OTCQB: ALTPF)(FRANKFURT: 9AJ1) ("APN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ALTPF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9AJ1".

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA®, has made it the world's second-largest fully electronic cash market with direct linkage to all other major European financial hubs.

CEO John Williamson stated, 'We are very excited that we've been able to have Altiplano join the OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange markets. These new listings will introduce our Company to a broader international audience and provide a trading platform to our American and European investors.'

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "APN".

About Altiplano

Altiplano Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.altiplanominerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"

President and CEO

Tel: (780) 437-6624

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Lisa May

Investor Relations

lisam@altiplanominerals.com

(778) 288-2737



Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Laura Welsh

lwelsh@renmarkfinancial.com

(416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com



