End-point Authentication Market for Automotive by Type, Connectivity, Vehicle, Advanced Features, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "End-point Authentication Market for Automotive by Type (Wearable, Smartphone Application, Biometric Vehicle Access), Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular Network), Vehicle (PC, EV), Advanced Features, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global end-point authentication market for automotive, by value, is estimated to be USD 529.5 Million in 2017, and is projected to grow to USD 1,042.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

The fingerprint recognition segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, by value, followed by voice recognition in 2017. The market for wearable end-point authentication systems is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for convenience while driving a vehicle. Due to high production volumes, the passenger car segment is estimated to acquire the largest market share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The markets of Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are growing at a good pace owing to the increase in automotive production and demand for advanced safety features in these regions. Currently, in Europe and North America, the end-point authentication market for automotive is estimated to have high penetration as most of the vehicles are equipped with high-end electronics and safety features. However, Eastern Europe and North American countries such as Mexico and Canada still have the potential market due to increasing vehicle production capacity and commissioning of new vehicle assembly plants.

On the other hand, the end-point authentication market for automotive of Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions are growing significantly. Growing consumer preference for high-end electronics and safety features, along with the growing demand for passenger cars and electric vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Brazil are the key factors driving the end-point authentication market for automotive in these regions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Benefits From Insurance Companies for Vehicles Installed With Biometric System

Multi-Factor Authentication for Vehicle Safety

Increased Legislations Regarding Security of Vehicles

Restraints

Potential Failure of Electronic Or Software Components Used in End-point Authentication Device

Increased Price Range of End-point Authentication Device

Opportunities

Advent of Connected Cars and Electric Vehicles in the Automotive Industry

Rising Demand for Safety Features and Convenience

Challenges

Increased Connectivity Would Induce Risk of Cyber Attacks

Wearable May Cause Distraction While Driving

Weather Conditions Affecting the Functionality of End-point Authentication System

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Technology Overview: End-point Authentication Market for Automotive, By Advanced Features

7 End-point Authentication Market for Automotive, By Authentication Type

8 End-point Authentication Market for Automotive, By Connectivity

9 End-point Authentication Market for Automotive, By Vehicle Type

10 End-point Authentication Market for Automotive, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Key Expandable

Companies Mentioned

Continental AG

Fitbit Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Hid Global

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Electronics Corporation

Methode Electronics

Nuance Communication

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Synaptic Incorporated

VOXX International

