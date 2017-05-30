Protein Assays Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.1% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global protein assays market is segmented based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region. The protein assays market is valued at $1.42 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% to reach $2.41 Billion in 2022 Led by North America region.

The global protein assays market is segmented based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region. The protein assays market by product is segmented into reagents, kits, and instruments & accessories. The reagents segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the repeated purchases of reagents, unlike instruments that are considered a one-time investment. The market by type is segmented into dye-binding assays, copper-ion-based assays; test strip-based assays, and other protein assays. The dye-binding assays segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing usage of dye-binding assays in disease diagnosis.

On the basis technology is segmented into absorbance-based assays, colorimetric protein assays, and fluorescence-based protein assays. In 2017, the absorbance-based protein assays segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing sensitivity and accuracy of absorbance-based protein assays owing to the advent of new techniques.

The protein assays market, by product, is segmented into reagents, kits, and instruments & accessories. In 2017, the reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market.

On the basis application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, and other applications (protein purification; electrophoresis; cell biology; molecular biology; host cell protein assays; and protein identification with blood groups, cell surface markers, drugs, and toxins). The disease diagnosis segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast year. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of protein assays used to diagnose cancer; immune system diseases; and liver, kidney, and bone marrow diseases.

Based on region, the global protein assays market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). However, the Asian region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China, India, and Japan; the increasing R&D expenditure in life science, and increasing private-public partnerships for proteomics research are some major factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

Key players operating in the protein assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), and PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.).

