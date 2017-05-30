Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: New era of technological evolution arrives with first Wärtsilä HY contract

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 30 May 2017 at 5 pm EET

The technology group Wärtsilä has received its first order for the recently introduced Wärtsilä HY (https://www.wartsila.com/products/marine-oil-gas/hybrid-solutions/hy/hy-2/), a hybrid power module that combines engines, an energy storage system, and power electronics. The contract has been signed with Italy based Rimorchiatori Riuniti (http://www.rimorchiatori.com/), the biggest owner and operator of tugs in the Mediterranean Sea region. The company's fleet comprises some 100 vessels. The order with Wärtsilä was signed at the Norshipping exhibition on 30 May, 2017.

The Wärtsilä HY will be dedicated to a project for a new 80 TBP (tons bollard pull) harbour tug, making it the first ever project to feature propulsion based on this latest Wärtsilä innovation. The Wärtsilä HY represents the newest and most advanced level of integration related to hybrid technology for marine applications. Specific operational features embedded in the control logic of the unit will enhance operational safety and environmental considerations when operating in waters adjacent to heavily populated areas.

"This first ever Wärtsilä HY installation will mark the beginning of a new era in marine propulsion technology. Our unmatched in-house expertise and capabilities in both engines and electrical and automation systems, together with our competences in digital developments, has enabled Wärtsilä to lead the way in taking marine propulsion to the next level. This is truly a giant step forward," says Giulio Tirelli, Director of Marine Engineering at Wärtsilä.

"We are proud to be the first in the industry to embrace this exciting and highly advanced hybrid technology. Wärtsilä is a company we know well, and it is no surprise to us that they are the first to introduce this level of innovation. For us, the Wärtsilä HY will provide operational flexibility, added safety, and of course, environmental sustainability," says Raffaello Corradi, Group Technical Director at Rimorchiatori Riuniti.

The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered during the second half of 2018, and the new tug is expected to be in service by the beginning of 2019. Rimorchiatori Riuniti already has a number of vessels in its fleets with Wärtsilä solutions installed.

The Wärtsilä HY features a new integrated energy optimisation system (EOS). The new EOS represents the latest generation integrated control system, and has been specifically designed for hybrid applications. It creates excellent interaction with the ship's onboard systems to enable enhanced operability and greater predictability.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/E0VIRaZhqIw8a5_YaBOcy_/*/Tug%20boat%20Svezia%20with%20Wärtsilä%20HY.JPG?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: Rimorchiatori Riuniti's new tug boat will be powered by the Wärtsilä HY hybrid power module. Shown here is the tug boat "Svezia", owned by the same company, and which is also equipped with a Wärtsilä solution.

Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2016, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com/)





