Solar applications under the Dutch SDE+ tender reached 2.6 GW in the first half of the year, said Dutch solar industry association Holland Solar, with country on course to become GW-scale market shortly.

Solar's time to shine in the Netherlands is now, said Holland Solar president Jaap Baarsma on day one of the Intersolar Europe Conference in Munich.

According to Baarsma, the Netherlands will soon add more than 1 GW of solar annually, if not this year then at least by 2018, he said. Currently, the Netherlands has just over 2 GW of cumulative solar capacity installed.

This thirst for solar power is largely being driven by increased cost-competitiveness for PV and a supportive policy in the SDE+ tender, which is energy-agnostic (excluding offshore wind) and increasingly finding favor among solar developers.

