McCann Worldgroup Europe Ranked Most Effective Agency Network in Region in the 2017 Global Effie Effectiveness Index

LONDON, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

McCann Worldgroup Europe was named the most effective agency network in its region in the 2017 Global Effie Effectiveness Index, based on the global results announced by Effie Worldwide. This is the 2ndtime in three years that the agency network has achieved theNumber 1 position in Europe.

Now in its seventh year, the Effie Index recognizes the companies that create the most effective marketing communications ideas from around the world, determined by their cumulative success in more than forty national, regional and global Effie Awards competitions. The 2017 Effie Index is compiled from 3,601 finalists and winning entries from worldwide Effie Awards competitions held between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2016.

McCann Worldgroup Europe won a total of 348 points with contributions from 14 markets including Israel, Greece, Czech Republic, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Croatia, Turkey, UK, France, Germany, Hungary, Austria, and Russia.

Pablo Walker, President McCann Worldgroup Europe said,"I am very proud of our region for reclaiming our Number 1 position in 2017. Being recognised for great ideas that deliver real business results to make brands more meaningful than ever is at the core of everything we do. This is a tribute to our strategic team in this region who have forged a fantastic partnership with our creative team."

Harjot Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup Europe added, "Withthe bar raised higher year on year, the competition is tough and it is a real achievement to consistently lead the Effies across the region. This is also a real testament to our clients across Europe, who truly partner with us in making work that is both creatively and strategically brave. We are delighted to share this achievement with them."

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup,part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG),is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), MomentumWorldwide(total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design),ChaseDesign (shopper marketing)and PMK-BNC (entertainment/brand/popular culture).

About Effie Worldwide

Effie Worldwide is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for effectiveness in marketing communications, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry, and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, Positive Change Effie, regional Asia Pacific, Euro, Latin American, North American and Middle East / North Africa Effie programs and more than 40 national Effie programs. For more details, visit http://www.effie.org. Follow @effieawards on Twitter for updates on Effie information, programs and news. The Effie Effectiveness Index identifies and ranks the marketing communications industry's most effective agencies, marketers, and brands by analyzing finalist and winner data from Effie Worldwide competitions.