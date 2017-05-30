Research and Markets - Global Capsule Endoscopes Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Medtronic, Olympus, IntroMedic & Chongqing Jinshan

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Capsule Endoscopes Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global capsule endoscopes market to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Capsule Endoscopes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing preference for 3D imaging. The integration of advanced imaging systems with capsule endoscopy is likely to fuel the adoption of capsule endoscopes worldwide as imoved visualization facilitates subsequent evaluation and detection of gastrointestinal disorders. For instance, the latest technologies in endoscopes enable the conversion of the data obtained from a 3D image for better evaluation. 3D images enhance visibility and ovide depth perception.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is presence of large patient pool with gastrointestinal disorders. The esence of a large patient pool with gastrointestinal disorders is expected to drive the market growth. The growing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders such as colorectal, esophageal, or pancreatic cancers; biliary disease; inflammatory bowel disease; and gastroesophageal reflux disease is expected to opel the market growth.
Key vendors:
- Medtronic
- Olympus
- IntroMedic
- Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology
Other prominent vendors:
- CapsoVision
- Check-Cap
- Fuji Medical Systems
- RF
