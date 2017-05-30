Targeted Immunotherapies and Gene Therapies to Unlock New Growth Opportunities in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Clinical Management

Successful disease-modifying therapies widen the scope for new drugs in the neurodegenerative disease spectrum, finds Frost & Sullivan's TechVision team

SANTA CLARA, California, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a ground-breaking, disease-modifying immunotherapy for multiple sclerosis has opened up the possibility of having similar transformational therapies for other neurodegenerative diseases. Already, several companies are advancing clinical studies for new transformational therapies for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). Targeted immunotherapies and gene therapies will not only play a larger role in the effective clinical management of AD and PD, but also be useful adjuncts for existing symptomatic treatments.

"Monoclonal antibody therapies are likely to emerge across AD in the near future, while for PD, gene therapeutic strategies could prove very effective," noted Frost & Sullivan TechVision Research Analyst Vandana Iyer. "Therapy developers are currently focusing on the identification of neurological biomarkers that facilitate early diagnosis of neurological conditions, as it will subsequently fuel enhanced therapeutic advancements."

Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases is part of Frost & Sullivan's TechVision (Health & Wellness) Growth Partnership Service program. The research presents treatment overviews, emerging therapeutic platforms, intellectual property and funding analysis, and emerging innovation profiles across AD and PD. Further, it analyzes the impact of key technology drivers and restraints, and provides a summary of collaborative trends, regional adoption potential, innovative therapeutic platforms, and growth opportunities.

To know more about Frost & Sullivan's research and to sign up for our Growth Strategy Dialogue, a complimentary one-hour interactive session with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders, please click here.

While there is considerable optimism among researchers, they have not been able to completely comprehend the pathology of neurodegenerative disorders or distinguish between healthy aging and neurodegeneration at the initial stages of the diseases. The risk of therapeutic failures is also high during early clinical studies of neurological disorders.

Strong therapeutic platforms for AD and PD will eventually allow drug developers to create therapies for all neurodegenerative diseases. The leading regions for AD and PD research are:

North America : The U.S. is the technology leader in emerging AD and PD therapeutics. Immunotherapy platforms, gene therapies, and small molecules for AD and PD management are likely to experience higher adoption across the U.S. in the coming years. Additionally, there is growing interest in studying personalized therapy platforms across AD and PD. Leading companies in this space include Pfizer, Eli Lilly and AbbVie.

: The U.S. is the technology leader in emerging AD and PD therapeutics. Immunotherapy platforms, gene therapies, and small molecules for AD and PD management are likely to experience higher adoption across the U.S. in the coming years. Additionally, there is growing interest in studying personalized therapy platforms across AD and PD. Leading companies in this space include Pfizer, Eli Lilly and AbbVie. Europe : The U.K., Switzerland and Germany have exhibited the most activity in AD and PD research. Healthcare giants such as Roche and Novartis are the biggest contributors, while Sanofi and Allergan also have stakes in the industry.

: The U.K., and have exhibited the most activity in AD and PD research. Healthcare giants such as Roche and Novartis are the biggest contributors, while Sanofi and Allergan also have stakes in the industry. Asia-Pacific : Several Japanese companies such as Takeda Pharmaceutical and Eisai Co. Ltd. are looking to explore new therapeutics across AD and PD treatment. TauRx Therapeutics, in Singapore , is an emerging player and is likely to lead technological breakthroughs in AD. Meanwhile, Living Cell Technologies in Australia is focusing on novel stem cell platforms for PD management.

About TechVision

Frost & Sullivan's global TechVision practice is focused on innovation, disruption and convergence, and provides a variety of technology-based alerts, newsletters and research services as well as growth consulting services. Its premier offering, the TechVision program, identifies and evaluates the most valuable emerging and disruptive technologies enabling products with near-term potential. A unique feature of the TechVision program is an annual selection of 50 technologies that can generate convergence scenarios, possibly disrupt the innovation landscape, and drive transformational growth. View a summary of our TechVision program by clicking on the following link: http://ifrost.frost.com/TechVision_Demo.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Therapeutic Breakthroughs in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases

D7B4

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications - North America

P: +54 11 4778 3540

F: +54 11 4777 0071

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

Twitter: @TechVision_FS

Linkedin: www.frost.com/techvisionlinkedin

http://www.frost.com

http://www.frost.com/techvision