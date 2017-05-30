TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- In response to the WSIB's singular focus on cutting its own costs by cutting injured worker benefits, injured workers and their labour and community supporters will take to the streets, marching to make clear that workers' comp is a right.

What: Rally & march for injured workers

Who: Rally will feature, among others, healthcare workers dealing with workplace violence, workers from the Peterborough General Electric factory, and Janice Martell from the McIntyre Powder Project.

When: Thursday June 1st, 11:30am

Where: Queen's Park, Toronto

Why: These are all people who are struggling with the WSIB in different sectors of work, but who are coming together to unite their efforts to challenge an unfair system.

