Alytus, Lithuania, 2017-05-30 16:09 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snaige AB reached an EBITDA of EUR 452 thousand (according to consolidated unaudited data) within the first quarter of this year, which is 3% higher than during the same period last year.



The unconsolidated unaudited sales of the company exceeded EUR 7 million and were slightly higher than during the same period last year. According to Gediminas Ceika, Director General of Snaige AB, the first quarter of the year was traditionally inactive, these months in the business of consumer refrigeration equipment are considered "off season".



In Ceika's opinion, this year will be full of challenges. "Most of raw material suppliers as early as last year declared an increase of the prices of raw materials and materials. This will inevitably have influence on our business too. Competition will become fiercer since not all the producers are going to increase prices. Yet we are also ready to actively operate in all our markets and especially the ones where we sell our production with the trademark of "Snaige".



Director General of Snaige AB Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633450