Last day of trading shares in the below sub-funds and share class under Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest will be 30 June 2017.



ISIN: DK0010264456 ------------------------------------------------ Name: Danske Inv Bioteknologi KL ------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 30 June 2017 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: DKIBIO ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 4982 ------------------------------------------------



ISIN: DK0010257831 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Latinamerika, kl DKK d ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 30 June 2017 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DKILAT ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4302 -------------------------------------------------------



ISIN: DK0016023229 --------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Inv Teknologi KL --------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 30 June 2017 --------------------------------------------- Short name: DKITEK --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 4441 ---------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



