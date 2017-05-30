SeaBird Exploration Plc: SeaBird Exploration: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 13 June 2017

30 May 2017, Limassol, Cyprus

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc convene the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Shareholders on 13 June 2017 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus. The company advises that the EGM convened hereby is the extraordinary general meeting referred to in the stock exchange announcement from the Company on 26 May 2017.

The agenda and other relevant documents incl. proxy forms are distributed to the shareholders, attached hereto and are listed on the company's web-page: www.sbexp.com

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety, Security and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird's reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further queries contact:

Christophe Debouvry

CEO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 22 40 27 05

or

Nils Haugestad

CFO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 22 40 27 17

SeaBird Exploration PLC _ EGM 2017 - Calling notice (http://hugin.info/136336/R/2108536/800856.pdf)



