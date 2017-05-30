

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiger Woods, who was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), said he did not consume alcohol while driving, but blamed his arrest on prescription drugs.



'What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,' Woods said in a statement issued hours after his release from a jail near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. He said he didn't realize the mix of medications had affected him so strongly.



The 41-year old golfer was taken into custody in the wee hours in Jupiter along Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway, by local police. He was charged with a DUI, and released on his own recognizance with no bond at 10:50 a.m., according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.



It is not clear whether Woods tested positive for alcohol or drugs, and whether anybody else accompanied him in the vehicle.



'I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again,' Woods said in the statement.



Woods, whose career had been affected for four years by a series of injuries, had undergone a fourth surgery on his back on April 20.



Woods, one of the all time great stars in Golf, has not won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open. After that his career had been marred by a major knee and leg surgery, a car crash, and a high-profile sex scandal that linked Woods to dozens of extramarital affairs. His wife Elin Nordegren divorced him in 2010.



