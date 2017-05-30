Code Green Apparel Corp. Launches New Website

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK: CGAC) launched its new website on Friday, May 26, 2017. The site, which is constantly evolving, is designed to educate potential customers, serve the needs of current customers and provide information to shareholders, all while reinforcing the company's SUSTAINABILITY mission. The website can be viewed at: http://codegreenapparelcorp.com/.

"Launching this new, improved and continuously evolving website enables us to better articulate our corporate mission and will definitely enhance our capability to communicate with our customers and shareholders. The introduction of our new website is timed with the strategic launch of our Cicero Consulting and Recruiter.com partnership," said George Powell, CEO of Code Green Apparel. "The site is a powerful and necessary tool for our company, customers and shareholders. As our company grows, the website will also grow, in scope and interactive functionality, to meet the demands of our customers."

Powell continued, "We market 'sustainable' textile and apparel products. Our products are created to lessen the negative environmental impact that until now has been considered 'normal.' By using regenerated fibers, we can eliminate many of those negative impacts and conserve valuable natural resources in the processes."

About Code Green Apparel Corporation:

The company-stated corporate strategy is to lead a market revolution that brings environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points.

Code Green Apparel Corp is dedicated to becoming an industry leader in Sustainable Textiles through its Process of creating Eco-friendly clothing providing corporations with corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. Management boasts over 75 years of textile experience in the apparel industry and intends to be disruptive in the market. They intend to launch a wide range of products that meet the needs of today's consumers using upcycled textiles.

www.codegreenapparel.com

www.twitter.com/CodeGreenCorp

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Code Green Apparel's future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Code Green Apparel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Code Green Apparel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Code Green Apparel's future results. Code Green Apparel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

