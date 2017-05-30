Research and Markets - Global Digital Printing Market for Packaging 2017-2021 DuPont, Flint, HP & Xerox Dominating

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Digital Printing Market for Packaging 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global digital printing market for packaging to grow at a CAGR of 10.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital printing market for packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through sales of digital printing in various packaging types, such as labels, flexible plastic, corrugated and folding cartons, and other packaging types. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shift from labels to other packaging types. The digital printing market for packaging is moving from labels to other packaging types. This is evident from the reduction in market shares and the low growth rate of labels during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased demand for premium packaging. Premium packaging has high unit cost and is targeted toward specific customers. High preference is given to product design and appearance by investing more money. The premium packaging market was approximately worth $15 billion in 2016. Premium packaging is mainly used for cosmetics, alcoholic drinks, and household items. Cosmetic segments had the highest market share by revenue of around 40%, followed by alcoholic drinks in 2016. The increased demand for premium packaging for products, such as cosmetics and household items is mainly from developed and mature markets such as the US, Japan, and Western Europe.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is dominance of analog technology. Analog printing holds the largest share of the global printing market for packaging. In 2016, the share of analog printing in packaging was 91.47%. It is a traditional way of printing for packaging and labeling and includes several processes, such as letterpress, xylography, flexography, lithography, and offset labeling. Most of the packaging and labeling companies use this method of printing because of its various advantages.

Key vendors

DuPont

Flint

HP

Xerox

Other prominent vendors

Anglia Labels

Cenveo

SCREEN Holdings

EC Labels

Edwards Label

Graphix Labels & Packaging

INX International Ink

Kodak

Mondi Group

WS Packaging Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by packaging type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Appendix

