Research and Markets - Heat Resistant Polymers Market to Reach $16.67 Billion by 2021 - Driven by Growth of the Heat Resistant Polymers in the Transportation End-use Industry

The heat resistant polymers market is estimated at USD 12.03 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 16.67 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2021. The market for heat resistant polymers is projected to grow with the increasing demand for lightweight and high temperature plastics in the global transportation industry.

The fluoropolymer grade segment is estimated to lead the heat resistant polymers market in 2016, in terms of value. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its versatile properties, such as high chemical resistance, including resistance for solvents, acids, and bases; high dimensional stability; and the most important being the non-stick or friction reducing property. This is expected to further boost the demand for these polymers in the automotive and aerospace industries in Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

The transportation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the heat resistant polymers market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the increasing applications of heat resistant polymers in vehicles to make vehicles more light, compact, and fuel efficient by replacing metallic parts with these plastics. The application of heat resistant polymers is aimed to improve the service life of under-the-hood components. Apart from this, heat resistant polymers are lightweight alternatives to metals that corrode when exposed to salts or automotive fluids.

This is also expected to drive the growth of the heat resistant polymers in the transportation end-use industry. Fuel systems, electrical & electronics components, induction systems, coolant systems, engine components, powertrain, brake systems, sockets, and transmission components are some of the dominant automotive applications of heat resistant polymers.

