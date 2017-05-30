Masterbatch Market Worth 13.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Masterbatch Market by Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler), Polymer (PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 10.45 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the global masterbatch market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for plastics in varied applications and the replacement of metal, concrete, and steel goods with lightweight plastics, and preferred coloring plastics in most of the industrial sectors, such as automotive, consumer goods, and building & construction.

The color segment of the global masterbatch market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

Based on type, the global masterbatch market has been segmented into color, additive, white, black, and filler. The color segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand from retail, industry, and institutions. The increase in handling and transport of goods due to globalization, liberalization, changing consumer lifestyles, and economic development has led to the increase in demand for better protection and handling of goods.

The LDPE & LLDPE segment of the global masterbatch market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

Based on polymer, the LDPE & LLDPE segment of the global masterbatch market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. LDPE & LLDPE offer superior physical properties such as impact resistance, tensile strength, and also help in reducing processing cycle time. These are used for various applications, such as, packaging consumer goods, automotive, agriculture, and others.

The packaging segment of the global masterbatch market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the packaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand from retail, industry, and institutions. The increase in handling and transport of goods due to globalization, liberalization, changing consumer lifestyles, and economic development has led to the increase in demand for better protection and handling of goods.

Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for masterbatch during the forecast period

The Masterbatch Market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the rise in the construction of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific in countries, such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, and China. The masterbatch market in the region has a large number of small and domestic players providing customized solutions at low cost.

The global masterbatch market is led by various market players, such as Clariant AG (Switzerland), A. Schulman Inc. (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Penn Color, Inc. (U.S.), Plastiblends India Ltd. (India), Tosaf Group (Israel), Hubron (International) Ltd. (U.K.), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), and Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), among others.

